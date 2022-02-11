Construction Starts On New York's First Offshore Wind Project

Construction is starting today on New York State's first offshore wind farm. The South Fork Wind Project will consist of wind turbines about 35 miles east of Montauk Point in Suffolk County. US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland says this is part of New York’s goal of having 70 percent of renewable energy by year 2030 and it will kickstart New York’s offshore wind industry.

“We are thinking about the communities who disproportionately bare the burdens of climate change and pollution as well as the communities who rely on the ocean for their livelihoods.”

The offshore wind farm is expected to be able to power more than 70 thousand Long Island homes. It will be operational late next year. The turbines will not be seen from East Hampton beaches.